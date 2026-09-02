The Underdog Predict promo code CBS gives new users a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds. Sports fans have another full 15-game MLB slate to look forward to on Wednesday, along with the second round of the U.S. Open. The first full college football Saturday is also just days away, and fans can get a jump on their predictions now. Click here to claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated every MLB game 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make trades at Underdog Predict, one of the largest prediction markets. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

MLB matchups for September 2, 2026

New York Mets vs. Tampa Bay Rays

New York and Tampa Bay split the first two games of the series, but the Rays have won seven of their past 10 overall. The Mets are rotting in last place in the NL East while the Rays have the best record in the AL, so a road series win would be impressive for New York. Journeyman Justin Hagenman makes his first MLB start of the season for the Mets while Shane McClanahan (10-6, 3.19 ERA) goes for the Rays.

The SportsLine model has Tampa Bay winning at a 65% rate. Underdog offers that outcome at 64%, while a Mets win is 41%. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The first two games of the Cubs-Brewers series have been high-scoring affairs with the two clubs splitting the pair at Wrigley Field. NL Cy Young Award contender Jacob Misiorowski (14-5, 1.73 ERA) will take the hill for Milwaukee while trade acquisition David Peterson (7-7) is set to go for Chicago.

The SportsLine model has the Cubs winning at a 53% rate. Underdog offers that outcome at 43% and a Brewers win is 62%. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees

The Angels and Yankees have split the first two games of this series, and New York will look to claim the set with AL Cy Young contender Cam Schlittler (12-6. 2.09 ERA) on the hill. Angels fans are excited about the sale of the team to sports magnate Stan Kroenke, but can also look forward to watching Reid Detmers (4-8, 3.54 ERA) pitch on Wednesday.

The SportsLine model has the Angels winning or losing by one run in 65% of its simulations. Underdog offers that outcome at 57%, and the Yankees winning by two runs or more is 48%. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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