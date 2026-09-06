The Underdog Predict promo code CBS gives new users a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds. College football has an intriguing three-game Week 1 slate on Sunday, with Washington State vs. Washington in the Apple Cup, Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin and Louisville vs. Ole Miss meeting in a matchup of ranked teams. Click here to claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college football game 10,000 times before sharing its picks, and you can use its simulations when making trades at Underdog Predict, one of the largest prediction markets. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

College football matchups for Sept. 6, 2026

Washington State vs. Washington less than 50.5 points (56%)

Notre Dame to win vs. Wisconsin (93%)

Ole Miss to win vs. Louisville (72%)

Washington State vs. Washington

The Cougars and Huskies meet once again in the annual Apple Cup rivalry game. The rivalry has been altered by conference realignment, as instead of this game occurring each November, it's now in September. This year's is the first game for each side. Former Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, who is from eastern Washington, is the new head coach for the Cougars, while Jedd Fisch is entering his third year leading the Huskies. Washington has dominated this matchup historically and of late, winning 10 of the last 12, including 59-24 last year. The Cougars have won twice since 2021. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't expect as many points being scored this year as these teams combine for fewer than 50.5 points in the majority of simulations.

WSU and UW scoring 50 or fewer points is priced at 56% at Underdog Predict, while these rivals combining for 51 or more points is 59%. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish went 10-2 last year with losses to College Football Playoff teams Miami and Texas A&M in their first two games, and that was enough to keep them out of the CFP. Notre Dame, which made the national championship game in the 2024 season, kicks off its season against a Badgers team that went 5-7 last year, but they did win two of their final four games. This matchup will be played at Lambeau Field, home of the Packers. Notre Dame wins 89% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

An Irish win is trading at 93% at Underdog Predict, and a Badgers win is priced at 8%. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Louisville vs. Ole Miss

The Cardinals won nine games last year and are trying to move up the ACC hierarchy, while the Rebels made it all the way to the CFP semifinal round a year ago. Ole Miss has a new head coach in Pete Golding with Lane Kiffin now at LSU, but Golding led the Rebels in the CFP, winning two games before falling to Miami in the semifinal. The Rebels emerge victorious in 74% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

An Ole Miss win is 72% at Underdog Predict, and a Louisville win is trading at 29%. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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