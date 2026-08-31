The Underdog Predict promo code CBS gives new users a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds. There are 12 games on the MLB schedule on Monday, including Brewers vs. Cubs, White Sox vs. Astros, and Phillies vs. Diamondbacks. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated every MLB game 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make trades at Underdog Predict, one of the largest prediction markets. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

MLB matchups for August 31, 2026

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Brewers to win by two or more runs (39%)

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Astros to win by two or more runs (37%)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Phillies to win by two or more runs (41%)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Brewers are trading at a 39% chance to win by two or more runs on the road, while the Cubs are trading at a 62% chance to win or lose by one run at Underdog Predict. The Brewers enter Monday's game 8.0 games ahead of the Cubs for first in the NL Central Division standings.

Milwaukee has won seven of its last 10 games, which includes two out of three games in its weekend series against the Rangers. Chicago has lost seven of its last 10 games, which includes two of three in its weekend series against the Reds.

Kyle Harrison is scheduled to start for the Brewers, entering with a 10-3 record, 2.79 ERA, and 120 strikeouts in 103.1 innings pitched. Clay Holmes is projected to start for the Cubs with a 5-6 record, 2.26 ERA, and 55 strikeouts in 75.2 innings pitched. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros

The Astros are trading at a 37% chance to win by two or more runs at home, while the White Sox are trading at a 64% chance to win or lose by one run at Underdog Predict. Both teams enter Monday's game ranked atop their respective division standings, with the White Sox 3.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central and the Astros leading the Rangers by 2.0 games in the AL West.

Chicago has won six of its last 10 games, including two of three in its weekend series with the Twins. Houston has won five of its last 10 games, which includes two of three in its weekend series with the Mets.

Anthony Kay is scheduled to start for the White Sox, entering with a 9-6 record, 4.09 ERA, and 108 strikeouts in 132.0 innings pitched. Peter Lambert is projected to start for the Astros with an 8-7 record, 3.66 ERA, and 125 strikeouts in 128.0 innings pitched. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Phillies are trading at a 41% chance to win by two or more runs on the road, while the Diamondbacks are trading at a 60% chance to win or lose by one run at Underdog Predict. Both teams enter Monday's game ranked second in their respective divisions, with Philadelphia trailing the Braves by 5.0 games in the NL East and Arizona trailing the Dodgers by 9.5 games in the NL West.

The Phillies have won eight of their last 10 games, which includes sweeping the Angels in their three-game weekend series. The Diamondbacks have won six of their last 10 games, which includes splitting their four-game weekend series with the Giants.

Aaron Nola is scheduled to start for the Phillies, entering with a 5-10 record, 5.03 ERA, and 153 strikeouts in 143.0 innings pitched. Brandon Pfaadt is projected to start for the Diamondbacks with a 7-1 record, 3.51 ERA, and 72 strikeouts in 105.0 innings pitched. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here: Claim the Underdog Predict code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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