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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college football game 10,000 times before sharing its picks, and you can use its simulations when making trades at Underdog Predict, one of the largest prediction markets. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:



College football matchups for Sept. 6

Washington State vs. Washington lower than 50.5 points (50%)

Notre Dame to win vs. Wisconsin (93%)

Ole Miss to win by more than 6.5 points vs. Louisville (53%)

Washington State vs. Washington

The latest installment of the Apple Cup will take place in Seattle with the Huskies hosting the Cougars. Washington won this matchup in blowout fashion last year, while Washington State won a close one in 2024. The Cougs have a new head coach in Kirby Moore, a Washington native who comes to WSU from Missouri, where he was the offensive coordinator. This is the third Apple Cup for Jedd Fisch, who is 1-1 against Washington's in-state rivals. This game had 83 combined points last year due largely to UW scoring 59 points, but the SportsLine model has these rivals scoring 50 or fewer points in nearly 57% of model simulations, a result that's trading at 50% at Underdog Predict. These teams scoring a combined 51 or more points is trading at 54% at Underdog Predict. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

The Irish missed out on the College Football Playoff last year after going 10-2 and losing each of their first two games to two other CFP teams in Miami and Texas A&M. Their first matchup this year is against a Badgers team that went 4-8 last year. The Badgers are trying to get back to bowl eligible under head coach Luke Fickell, while Marcus Freeman is aiming to get the Fighting Irish back in the College Football Playoff. The Irish are led by quarterback CJ Carr, while former Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph will lead the Wisconsin offense. Notre Dame wins in nearly 90% of SportsLine model simulations, and an Irish win is trading at 93% at Underdog Predict. A Wisconsin win is trading at 9%. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Louisville vs. Ole Miss

The Rebels and Cardinals meet in a matchup of ranked teams on Sunday in the start of the Pete Golding era in Oxford. Ole Miss made the CFP under Lane Kiffin last year, but he left for LSU before the playoff began. The Rebels operated under Golding in the playoff, reaching the semifinal round. The Cardinals won nine games last year, and Jeff Brohm is aiming to get his alma mater into the upper echelon of the ACC. Ole Miss winning by seven or more points is 53% at Underdog Predict and occurs in 53% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Louisville winning, or losing by six or fewer points, is 50% at Underdog Predict. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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