The Underdog Predicts promo code CBS gives new users a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds. There are eight games on Week 0 college football schedule, including UNC vs. TCU, San Jose State vs. USC, NC State vs. Virginia, and Memphis vs. UNLV. Claim the Underdog Predicts promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated every college football game 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make trades at Underdog Predicts, one of the largest prediction markets. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states. Claim the Underdog Predicts promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

College football markets for Week 0

San Jose State vs. USC: USC to win by 38 or more points (50% chance)

NC State vs. Virginia: Virginia to win by four or more points (52% chance)

Memphis vs. UNLV: UNLV to win by five or more points (49% chance)

San Jose State vs. USC

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that USC is trading at a 50% chance to win by 39 or more points, while San Jose State is trading at a 51% chance to win or lose by 38 points or less at Underdog. USC is coming off a 9-4 (7-2 Big Ten) season in 2025 and ranks No. 14 overall in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll.

Head coach Lincoln Riley enters his fifth season with the Trojans and has a 35-18 record during his tenure, but has won just one conference division title, which occurred in his first season and predated USC's move to the Big Ten in 2024. San Jose State went 3-9 (2-6 Mountain West) in 2025, missing the postseason for the second consecutive season since hiring head coach Ken Niumatalolo in 2024.

USC averaged 35.8 points per game, which ranked third among Big Ten teams and 13th in the FBS in scoring offense. San Jose State averaged 21.4 points per game, which ranked ninth in the Mountain West Conference and 113th in the FBS.

USC has won all six of its all-time matchups against San Jose State since its initial meeting in 1995. SportsLine's model is projecting USC to win 49-16 on Saturday. Claim the Underdog Predicts promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

NC State vs. Virginia

Anyone researching prediction markets legal states should know Virginia is trading at a 52% chance to win by four or more points, while NC State is trading at 49% to win or lose by four points or fewer at Underdog. Virginia had the best regular-season record among ACC teams in 2025 before losing to Duke in the ACC Championship Game.

The Cavaliers defeated Missouri, 13-7, in the Gator Bowl to end the season with an 11-3 (7-1 ACC) overall record. NC State ranked ninth in the ACC at 8-5 (4-4 ACC), but defeated Virginia, 35-31, in Week 2 and has won four consecutive games in their matchup dating back to 2018.

The Wolfpack have a 38-23-1 advantage against the Cavaliers in their all-time series. Virginia averaged 30.8 points per game, which ranked seventh among ACC teams and 37th in the FBS in scoring offense. NC State averaged 30.2 points per game, which ranked eighth in the ACC and 44th in the FBS. SportsLine's model is projecting Virginia to win Saturday's game, 30-25. Claim the Underdog Predicts promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Memphis vs. UNLV

Anyone wondering how to trade prediction markets smarter should know UNLV is trading at a 59% chance to win by five or more points, while Memphis is trading at 52% to win or lose by four points or fewer at Underdog. UNLV finished second in the Mountain West Conference at 10-4 (6-2 MWC), with both of its conference losses coming to Boise State, including the Mountain West Championship Game prior to a 17-10 loss to Ohio in the Frisco Bowl.

Memphis finished the 2025 season with an 8-5 (4-4 American Conference) prior to former head coach Ryan Silverfield's decision to take the job at Arkansas. Charles Huff will take over as the Tigers' new head coach in 2026, having gone 39-25 during stints at Marshall (32-20) and Southern Miss (7-5).

UNLV averaged 34.1 points per game, which led the Mountain West Conference and ranked 17th in the FBS in scoring offense. Memphis averaged 32.5 points per game, which ranked fifth in the American Conference and 25th in the FBS. SportsLine's model is projecting UNLV to defeat Memphis, 34-30, on Saturday. Claim the Underdog Predicts code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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