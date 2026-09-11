The latest Underdog promo code CBS gives new users a 50% deposit match up to $1,000. The Border War headlines Friday's slate with No. 23 Missouri facing Kansas, while No. 24 Louisville will try to get its first win of the season when it plays Villanova. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds:

Check out the Underdog promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college football game 10,000 times before sharing its picks, and you can use its results when making trades at Underdog Predict, one of the top prediction markets. Learn how to trade prediction markets here and make sure you are in a state where prediction markets are legal before doing so.

Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:



College football predictions for Friday, Sept. 11

Missouri to win vs. Kansas (66%)

Louisville to win vs. Villanova (97%)

Mizzou vs. Kansas

The Tigers and Jayhawks met last season in Columbia, ending a 14-year hiatus in this rivalry on the gridiron. Missouri came away with a win thanks to a late Jamal Roberts touchdown from 63 yards out. Roberts is back in the mix this year and he'll be handling more carries with star running back Ahmad Hardy still sidelined. Kansas is at home for the 2026 game, and it'll be Isaiah Marshall taking over for Jalon Daniels at quarterback. The SportsLine model is backing the home team as the Jayhawks win in 59% of simulations.

A Kansas victory is 34% on Underdog Predict while a Missouri win is 66%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Villanova vs. Louisville

Jeff Brohm's Cardinals were on the wrong side of a shootout in Week 1 against Ole Miss, but transfer quarterback Lincoln Kienholz impressed in his debut. Villanova lost its opening game to William & Mary before defeating Bucknell in Week 2. Even though Louisville lost, it remained in the rankings and is expected to roll here.

A Louisville win is 97% on Underdog Predict while a Villanova win is 2%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Responsible Trading

Users must be 18+ in most states. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.