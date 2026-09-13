The Underdog promo code CBS gives new users a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds. The 2026 NFL season is finally upon us, and the first NFL Sunday of the season wraps up with a primetime matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is trying to fix its defense after allowing the most points in the NFL in 2025, while New York has a new head coach in John Harbaugh after a last-place finish in the NFC East last season. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times before sharing its picks, and you can use its simulations and insights when making trades at Underdog Predict, one of the largest prediction markets. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Cowboys vs. Giants picks at Underdog Predict

Giants to win vs. Cowboys (40%)

Higher than 48.5 points (48%)

Giants to win vs. Cowboys

This is our first look at Dallas' new defense. The team has a new defensive coordinator and has overhauled much of the roster, including rookie safety Caleb Downs, one of the best defensive players in the country at Ohio State. The Cowboys allowed more than 30 points per game last year, but the offense was a top-10 group and returns many of the same faces. The Giants have young talent on offense with Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers leading the way, and this is the first game for Harbaugh in New York after nearly two decades in Baltimore. These teams split their two meetings last year, with Dallas winning in overtime in Week 2 and New York winning in Week 18. The home team won both times, and the Giants host this Week 1 matchup and win in 46% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

A New York win is trading at 40% at Underdog Predict, while a Dallas win is 61%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Cowboys vs. Giants higher than 48.5 points

No team allowed more points than Dallas last year at 30.1 per game, but New York wasn't much better, ranking 26th in scoring defense with 25.8 points allowed per game. The first matchup between these teams was a 40-37 overtime shootout that Dallas won at home, and New York won 34-17 in Week 18 in a game where the Cowboys got a lot of backups in, including at quarterback. The SportsLine model expects points here, with higher than 48.5 points occurring in 62% of simulations.

These teams combining for 49 or more points is trading at 48% at Underdog Predict, while lower than 48.5 points is 53%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Responsible Trading

18+ in most states. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.