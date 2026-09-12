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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college football game 10,000 times before sharing its picks, and you can use its simulations when making trades at Underdog Predict, one of the largest prediction markets. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

College football matchups for Sept. 12, 2026

Michigan to win vs. Oklahoma (33%)

Ohio State to win vs. Texas (47%)

Iowa State to win vs. Iowa (17%)

Ohio State vs. Texas

The Longhorns are out for revenge. They fell 14-7 in Columbus last year, and that was one of three losses they'd accumulate while missing out on the CFP. The game was a defensive battle a year ago, with the Buckeyes emerging victorious despite tallying barely 200 yards of offense. There are big names on each offense but as we saw last year, these defenses can steal the show. Texas gets to play host this season. Ohio State wins in Austin in roughly 50% of SportsLine Projection Model simulations.

A Buckeyes win is priced at 47% at Underdog Predict. A Longhorns win is trading at 54%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Iowa State vs. Iowa

The annual in-state rivalry between Iowa State and Iowa has a new wrinkle this year. Longtime ISU head coach Matt Campbell left Ames for Penn State, so former Washington State and South Dakota State head coach Jimmy Rogers takes over a Cyclones team that won this matchup 16-13 last season. Both squads are off to 1-0 starts, and Iowa is ranked No. 21 in the latest AP poll. The SportsLine model sees value backing Iowa State, which wins in 26% of simulations.

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