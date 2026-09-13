There are 13 NFL games on Sunday, Sept. 13, as part of Week 1 of the 2026 season, and those looking to make predictions on these events can do so with the latest Underdog promo code CBS, which gives new users a 50% deposit match up to $1,000. The Sunday slate features several key division clashes, including Green Bay Packers vs.Minnesota Vikings, along with two rebuilding franchises facing off when the Miami Dolphins visit the Las Vegas Raiders. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times before sharing its picks, and you can use its simulations and insights when making trades at Underdog Predict, one of the largest prediction markets. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

NFL Week 1 picks at Underdog Predict

Vikings to win by more than 2.5 points vs. Packers (52%)

Dolphins to win vs. Raiders (40%)

Packers vs. Vikings

Green Bay's defense will be without Micah Parsons, and the offense won't have Josh Jacobs at running back. That means quarterback Jordan Love and a talented but relatively inexperienced receiver group will have to navigate one of the tougher defenses in the league. Minnesota has its own big change to the offense in the form of quarterback Kyler Murray, who is hoping to replicate the season Sam Darnold had with the Vikings back in 2024. The SportsLine model has the Vikings winning by more than 1.5 points in 52% of simulations.

At Underdog, you can back the Vikings to win by more than 2.5 points at 52%, while the Packers to lose by less than 2.5 points or win is trading at 54%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Dolphins vs. Raiders

Former Packers quarterback Malik Willis takes over as the starter in Miami, coming to the Dolphins along with new head coach Jeff Hafley. Hafley served as Green Bay's defensive coordinator last season. The Dolphins are entering a rebuild, and they face another rebuilding team in the Raiders in Week 1. Las Vegas will not start No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza in this game and will instead roll with Kirk Cousins. He won't be able to target Brock Bowers, who is sidelined with a knee injury and could potentially be out for longer than Week 1. Miami wins this game in 47% of SportsLine simulations.

A Dolphins win is 40% on Underdog Predict while a Raiders victory trades at 60%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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