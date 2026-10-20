The latest Underdog promo code CBS. This code gives new users $100 in bonus entries when they spend $5+. The 2026-27 NBA season begins on Tuesday with Celtics vs. Pistons, Knicks vs. 76ers, and Spurs vs. Thunder. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $100 in bonus entries here:

Head to the Underdog promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before making trades, check to make sure prediction markets are legal in your state. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season.

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NBA Opening Night markets

Knicks to win vs. 76ers (61%)

Spurs to win vs. Thunder (50%)

NBA Opening Night predictions

LeBron James changed teams once again in the offseason, joining a Philadelphia 76ers squad that already had Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. The 76ers are expected to challenge the Knicks in the East, so this could be a potential Eastern Conference Finals preview on Opening Night. The Knicks bring back a good chunk of their roster from last year's championship team, led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. New York wins this game in 65% of SportsLine simulations, and you can make this trade at Underdog Predict at 61%.

The Thunder and Spurs are expected to be the top contenders to come out of the Western Conference once again, and the two teams played a grueling seven-game series in the Western Conference Finals a season ago. San Antonio came out on top in that series, and the SportsLine model sees the hosts prevailing on Tuesday in 59% of simulations. At Underdog Predict, that trade is available at 50%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $100 in bonus entries after trading $5+ on 76ers-Knicks, Thunder-Spurs and more NBA:

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