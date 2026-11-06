The NBA is back in full swing on Friday, Nov. 6 with nine games on tap, perfect for claiming the Underdog promo code CBS, which gives new users $50 in bonus entries once they play $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Trade on Lakers vs. Trail Blazers, 76ers vs. Cavaliers, Thunder vs. Grizzlies, and more. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

Check out the Underdog promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-11 (70%) run on top-rated picks.

Sports markets for Friday, Nov. 6

Cavaliers to win vs. 76ers (42%)

Lakers to win vs. Trail Blazers (58%)

Philadelphia has been the best team in the Eastern Conference to start the season. The LeBron James-led Sixers are on a five-game winning streak heading into Friday's showdown with the Cavaliers, who have lost their last two games. Despite Jarrett Allen and Peyton Watson being questionable for the Cavaliers, Cleveland wins this game in 61% of SportsLine simulations. That trade is available at Underdog at 42%.

The two top teams in the West standings will face off on Friday night when the Trail Blazers visit the Lakers. Portland won the first meeting between these two sides 136-129 and has won three in a row, while Los Angeles has also triumped in its last three games. The SportsLine model likes the Lakers here, who win in 61% of simulations. On Underdog, you can make that trade at 58%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on 76ers-Cavaliers, Blazers-Lakers on Friday:

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