The 2026-27 NBA season is in full swing, and sports fans looking to make predictions on a jam-packed Wednesday slate can do so using the latest Underdog promo code CBS, which gives new users $50 in bonus entries when they play $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

Head to the Underdog promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-11 (70%) run on top-rated picks.

Sports markets for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Pistons to win vs. 76ers (55%)

Rockets to win vs. Timberwolves (72%)

Philadelphia has gotten off to a hot start this season and sits at 7-1 atop the Eastern Conference, but the Pistons haven't faded away after getting the No. 1 seed in the East last year. Behind Cade Cunningham, Detroit is 6-1. Both these teams are on winning streaks, so someone's run is about to end on Wednesday, and the SportsLine model has the Pistons winning in 59% of simulations. That result is trading at 55% at Underdog.

Many preseason predictions may have underestimated the Rockets, who were bounced in the first round of the playoffs a season ago by a shorthanded Lakers team in unceremonious fashion. Houston brought back most of its young core and also got Fred VanVleet back from an injury. The Timberwolves are simply trying to tread water until Anthony Edwards returns from his injury but the SportsLine model gives the Rockets the edge here. They win in 81% of simulations and at Underdog, that result trades at 72%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Wednesday's NBA games:

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