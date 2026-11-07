The latest Underdog promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries when they play $10+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Week 10 of the 2026 college football season continues on Saturday with games like LSU vs. Alabama, Miami vs. Notre Dame, and Georgia vs. Ole Miss. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, go to the Underdog promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college football game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 with an 80-77 record on all top-rated college football picks.

Week 10 college football markets

LSU to win vs. Alabama (66%)

Miami-Notre Dame less than 57.5 points (53%)

The Alabama-LSU game used to be considered the pinnacle of every college football season. These two programs have been at the top of the SEC and country many times, and this is usually a primetime showdown among highly ranked squads. Both schools are ranked but they'll be kicking off in the late afternoon in what is essentially an elimination game. The loser will have a third loss on the season, something which has not been acceptable for the 12-team College Football Playoff. The SportsLine model has Lane Kiffin's Tigers winning in 62% of simulations and that result is 66% at Underdog.

Miami and Notre Dame met in Week 1 last season with the Hurricanes winning 27-24, a result that ultimately kept the Irish out of the CFP. Marcus Freeman's troops will want to correct that mistake this time around, and Notre Dame will be at home for the rematch of one of the most niche but bitter rivalries in college football. The SportsLine model sees a low-scoring affair as the teams combine for less than 57.5 points in 65.2% of simulations. At Underdog, that result is 53%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Saturday's college football games:

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