Sports fans looking to make predictions on Friday's games can do so with the latest Underdog promo code CBS, which unlocks $50 in bonus entries when they play $10+ at one of the best prediction market apps. The NBA Cup begins with games like Knicks vs. 76ers, while Baylor will take on UCF in college football. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

View our Underdog promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer. Be sure to check if prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every CFB and NBA game 10,000 times. It is on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

CFB and NBA predictions on Friday, Oct. 30

Baylor vs. UCF more than 48.5 points (53%)

Knicks to win vs. 76ers (53%)

Baylor comes into Friday's game after dismissing Dave Aranda as head coach. The Bears have struggled to replicate their 2021 season under Aranda and have dropped two in a row to sit at 4-3. The Knights are 4-3 as well but they snapped a two-game skid with a massive upset over then-No. 2 BYU. The SportsLine model has these teams combining for more than 48.5 points in 63.1% of simulations, and that result is 53% at Underdog.

The Knicks got their first win of the 2026-27 campaign on Tuesday and followed it up with a victory over the Bulls on Wednesday. New York will now try to win three in a row when it faces the Philadelphia 76ers, who defeated the Pacers on Wednesday in their last game. Jaylen Brown is questionable for Philadelphia but everyone else should be good to go. The Knicks win in 64% of SportsLine simulations and that result is 53% at Underdog. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Friday's college football and NBA games:

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