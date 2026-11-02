Football fans looking to close out Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season with predictions for Monday Night Football between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks can check out the latest Underdog promo code CBS to get $50 in bonus entries when you play $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

Head to the Underdog promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Be sure that prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Bears vs. Seahawks NFL markets

Seahawks to win vs. Bears (61%)

More than 46.5 points (52%)

Chicago got extended time off after playing on Thursday, and the Bears hope that extra rest is beneficial when facing one of the league's best defenses on the road. Caleb Williams has looked great since returning from a hamstring injury, and Chicago's skill group has started to break out with Colston Loveland and Luther Burden emerging. The Seahawks put on a defensive clinic last week against Patrick Mahomes and Co., preventing the Chiefs from having a single snap in the red zone. Seattle wins this game in 68% of SportsLine simulations and that result is 61% at Underdog. Even though Seattle's defense is coming off its best game of the season, the SportsLine model sees these teams combining for more than 46.5 points in 52% of simulations. That result trades at 52% on Underdog. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Bears vs. Seahawks NFL Week 8 MNF:

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