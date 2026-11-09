The latest Underdog promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries when they play $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season concludes with Monday Night Football as the Minnesota Vikings host the Buffalo Bills. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

Head to the Underdog promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Bills vs. Vikings predictions

Vikings to win vs. Bills (38%)

More than 44.5 points (53%)

This is a matchup featuring the league's top scoring offense in the Bills and the league's best scoring defense in the Vikings, so it'll be a test of strength against strength. On the other side, the Bills have been a bit of a sieve defensively while the Vikings have not moved the ball well. Minnesota will be starting Carson Wentz at quarterback in this game with Kyler Murray sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Vikings winning at home in 47% of simulations and it also sees these teams scoring more than 44.5 points in 48% of simulations. On Underdog, you can trade on the Vikings to win at 38% and the teams to top 44.5 combined points at 53%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Bills vs. Vikings NFL Week 9 MNF:

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