The latest Underdog promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+. The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from the franchise's first championship, which could come on Tuesday when the Brewers play the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the 2026 World Series. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the Underdog promo code review page. Check to see if prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the second week of the 2026 World Series on a 33-25 run on all top-rated MLB picks. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

Brewers vs. Rays Game 4 predictions

Brewers to win vs. Rays (53%)

More than 7.5 runs (47%)

Griffin Jax (8-10, 3.52 ERA) will get the nod for Tampa Bay as the Rays try to stay alive in the series. The Brewers have not decided on a starting pitcher yet. Milwaukee's offense came alive in Game 3 with 10 runs, the first time the team has hit double-digit runs in this postseason. Tampa Bay's offense has not found its rhythm, as the Rays have only managed seven runs across three World Series games after scoring 17 over the final three games of the ALCS.

The SportsLine model has Milwaukee winning in 57% of simulations, a result that trades at 53% on Underdog. These teams top seven runs in 61.6% of simulations, and you can trade for them to go past 7.5 runs on Underdog at 47%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Brewers vs. Rays World Series Game 4:

Responsible Trading

Users must be 18+ in most states. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.