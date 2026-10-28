The latest Underdog promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries once you play $10+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Baseball fans will have at least one more game to take in for the season with the 2026 World Series being extended to Wednesday. The Tampa Bay Rays secured a 4-3 win in extra innings over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 to stave off elimination. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

For a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer, see the Underdog promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the second week of the 2026 World Series on a 33-25 run on all top-rated MLB picks. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

Brewers vs. Rays Game 5 predictions

Brewers to win vs. Rays (59%)

More than 6.5 runs (56%)

It looked like Cooper Pratt won the series for the Brewers with his home run in the top of the 12th inning, but Tampa Bay's bats came alive in the bottom of the frame to score two runs and make Game 5 a reality. The Rays have not decided on a pitcher yet and will likely use a host of arms, while the Brewers are giving the ball to Game 1 starter Jacob Misiorowski. The SportsLine model has Milwaukee winning in 58% of simulations and the teams combining for more than 6.5 runs in 68.5% of simulations. On Underdog, the Brewers to win is trading at 59% and the teams topping 6.5 runs is trading at 56%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Brewers vs. Rays World Series Game 5:

Responsible Trading

Users must be 18+ in most states. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.