Sports fans can take advantage of the latest Underdog promo code CBS when making predictions on Tuesday's games and get $50 in bonus entries when they play $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. College football action for Week 10 continues with MACtion between Buffalo and Miami (OH). Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

View the Underdog promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Check to make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades.

Sports markets for Tuesday, Nov. 3

Miami (Ohio) to win vs. Buffalo (71%)

The RedHawks prevail in 67% of simulations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. That trade is available at Underdog at 71%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Tuesday's college football and college basketball games:

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