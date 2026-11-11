The latest Underdog promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries when they play $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. College basketball may have been the flavor of the day on Tuesday but the NBA is back in full swing on Wednesday with plenty of marquee matchups on tap, including a showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

To see the terms and conditions of this offer, head to the Underdog promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a 28-12 (70%) run on top-rated picks.

NBA prediction markets for Nov. 11

Knicks to win vs. Cavaliers (63%)

Warriors to win vs. Rockets (31%)

After a slow start to the season, the Knicks have won four in a row and are starting to look like the defending champions. New York will try to keep its winning ways going against the Cavaliers, who have lost two in a row. Cleveland continues to get strong production from Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, but James Harden's inefficiency has led to inconsistent results. The SportsLine model has New York winning in 68% of simulations and this trade is available at 63% in Underdog.

It looked like Golden State was going to waste another season in Stephen Curry's last stage of his career but the Warriors have won eight in a row heading into Wednesday's game against Houston. The Rockets are also 8-3 on the season behind strong play from Alperen Sengun, who is posting 21.3 points, 7.8 assists and 9.0 rebounds per game. Curry has been amazing, averaging 30.6 points per game on 50/45/98 shooting splits. The Warriors win in 35% of SportsLine simulations and at Underdog, this trade can be made at 31%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Wednesday's NBA games:

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