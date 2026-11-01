The latest Underdog promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries when they play $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. NFL games today include Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

Check out the Underdog promo code review page for a breakdown of the terms and conditions for this offer. Be sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

NFL Week 8 predictions

Commanders to win vs. Eagles (69%)

Injuries have been the story for the Eagles and Commanders heading into Week 8. Philadelphia is without Jalen Hurts for the year, while Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith battle lingering ailments. Jayden Daniels is back for the Commanders but Terry McLaurin is done for the season while Jacory Croskey-Merritt sat out in Week 6. Washington's bye week likely helped the team get healthy, and the Commanders win on Sunday in 67% of simulations. You can make that trade on Underdog at 69%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Sunday's NFL Week 8 games:

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