The latest Underdog promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries after they play $10+. This offer can be used for Thursday Night Football, with the Washington Commanders visiting the New York Giants in the first game of the NFL Week 10 schedule. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the Underdog promo code review page. Check to see if prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

Commanders vs. Giants Thursday Night Football predictions

Commanders to win vs. Giants (45%)

More than 41.5 points (50%)

These NFC East rivals tied the last time they met, a 27-27 headscratcher with the Commanders completely mismanaging the clock in overtime. Other than that, these rivals are in much different spots overall this year.

New York is atop the division at 5-2-1 in John Harbaugh's first year running the show. Despite injuries at quarterback, the team has played very well overall and is in the driver's seat as it pertains to winning the division. The Commanders, meanwhile, are just 2-5-1 and have yet to win away from home this season. The Giants lost Jaxson Dart for the year early on, and after trading for J.J. McCarthy, the Michigan product played well in relief of a struggling Jameis Winston, pushing him into the starting role. But McCarthy got hurt in Week 9 pushed Winston back in action. McCarthy is dealing with a hip injury, but it sounds like he'll get the start on Thursday.

The Commanders win outright in 52% of the SportsLine model's simulations. That's trading at 45% at Underdog Predict. A Giants win is 56%. The model has these teams combining for more than 41.5 points in 63% of simulations. The Commanders and Giants scoring more than 41.5 points is 50%, as is these teams scoring less than 41.5 points on Thursday. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Commanders vs. Giants Thursday Night Football:

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