The 2026 NFL season moves into Week 10 with Thursday Night Football featuring the Washington Commanders and New York Giants. Those interested in making predictions for the game can use the latest Underdog promo code CBS to get $50 in bonus entries when they play $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

For a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the Underdog promo code review page. Check to make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Commanders-Giants TNF markets

Commanders to win vs. Giants (45%)

More than 41.5 points (51%)

These two sides famously played to a tie in Week 5. Cam Skattebo fumbled in overtime to prevent New York from kicking a game-winning field goal before Jayden Daniels had an ill-fated slide in bounds to run out the clock when Washington was in range to kick a field goal. Skattebo is set to be on the field after missing Sunday's game, while J.J. McCarthy is also good to go for New York. The SportsLine model believes Washington is worth backing in this game as the Commanders win in 53% of simulations. That trade is available at Underdog at 45%.

These teams combined for 54 points in the first meeting, though the Giants did make a big comeback in that game behind quarterback Jameis Winston. Daniels has been able to orchestrate the offense well since returning from a dislocated elbow, but he will be without Terry McLaurin for the rest of the season. The SportsLine model sees these teams topping 41 points in 66% of simulations. At Underdog, you can trade on these teams to get more than 41.5 points at 51%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Commanders-Giants TNF:

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