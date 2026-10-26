The latest Underdog promo code CBS, which gives new users $50 in bonus entries after they trade $10+.The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in prime time to conclude Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Monday Night Football, and both teams are hoping to snap a losing skid. The Cowboys have dropped two in a row, while the Eagles have lost four straight. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

Head to the Underdog promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

Cowboys vs. Eagles predictions

Eagles to win vs. Cowboys (33%)

More than 43.5 points (52%)

This is the third straight prime-time game for the Cowboys, and the first two did not go well. Dallas' offense was a shell of itself against the Buccaneers and Packers, leaving the defense vulnerable. Dak Prescott has not been able to connect with his receivers, and George Pickens specifically has not been able to replicate his production from a season ago. The Eagles have their own problems on offense, with Tanner McKee taking over as the starter in place of Jalen Hurts, who has blood clots. Devonta Smith has been ruled out for this game but Philadelphia should get Saquon Barkley back after he logged a full practice on Saturday.

The SportsLine model has the Eagles winning in 42% of simulations, and that trade is 33% on Underdog. The model has these teams scoring more than 44 points in 48% of simulations. You can trade on the teams to get more than 43.5 points at 52% on Underdog. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Cowboys-Eagles NFL Week 7 MNF:

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