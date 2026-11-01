Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season continues on Sunday, and sports fans can make NFL predictions using the latest Underdog Predict promo code CBS, which gives new users $50 in bonus entries when they spend $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Use it for games like Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

View the Underdog promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Week 8 NFL markets

Commanders to win vs. Eagles (71%)

The Eagles followed a 2-0 start with a nightmare stretch on and off the field. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in both lungs, which was reportedly discovered before he traveled to London and started in a Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Commanders have also dealt with a slew of injuries to key players with quarterback Jayden Daniels missing two games due to a recurring non-throwing left elbow injury before returning in Week 5. Daniels did, however, throw for a season-best 300 yards and two touchdowns on 29 of 40 passing in a Monday Night Football loss to the San Francisco 49ers prior to Washington's bye week. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Week 8 NFL games:

Responsible Trading

Users must be 18+ in most states. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.