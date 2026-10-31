The latest Underdog promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries once you play $10+ at one of the best prediction market apps. It's another huge college football Saturday, with No. 22 Arizona vs. No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 17 Florida vs. No. 3 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State vs. USC among the top matchups. New traders can make predictions on any college football Week 9 games at Underdog. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

For a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer, see the Underdog promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

Colllege football predictions for Saturday

Georgia to win vs. Florida (78%)

Ohio State to win vs. USC (69%)

The Gators were on a major roll a few weeks ago, but the excitement ended quickly in Gainesville. UF (5-2, 3-2 SEC) stunned No. 4 Ole Miss 52-28 just over a month ago, pushing the Gators to No. 8 in the AP poll. They lost to Missouri and South Carolina the following two weeks before knocking off No. 7 Texas last Saturday. The Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1) come in off a bye after a stunning 27-24 loss to Auburn. Quarterback Gunner Stockton has at least 249 passing yards in three consecutive games, and the Bulldogs lead the SEC in scoring at 43 points per game. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has the Bulldogs winning in 80% of its simulations. Underdog lists that probability at 78%.

Things just haven't been going USC's way in the Lincoln Riley era as they fail to live up to expectations, and that's the case again. The Trojans (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) lost to Oregon and come in off a 24-7 rout at the hands of Wisconsin last Saturday. The Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0) are on track to get back to the College Football Playoff but are without starting QB Julian Sayin. They still have top Hesiman contender Jeremiah Smith, and only national champion Indiana allows fewer than OSU's 13.4 points per game. The SportsLine model has Ohio State winning in 80% of its simulations. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on college football Week 9:

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