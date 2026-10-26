Football fans interested in making NFL predictions can claim the latest Underdog promo code CBS to get $50 in bonus entries when they spend $10+. The reigning Super Bowl MVP will visit his former franchise in primetime in Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is inactive. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

Check out the Underdog promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Ensure prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

Week 7 NFL predictions

Seahawks to win vs. Chiefs (56%)

Kenneth Walker III returns to Seattle as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, and he's been the best running back in football through six weeks. Walker has put up 665 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, helping Kansas City stay undefeated. Patrick Mahomes will try to exploit Seattle's lockdown defense, but the Chiefs have a pretty good defense of their own as they try to keep Sam Darnold's struggles going. The SportsLine model does see the Seahawks winning in 57% of simulations, and that result is 56% on Underdog. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Week 7 NFL games:

Responsible Trading

Users must be 18+ in most states. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.