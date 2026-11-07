The latest Underdog promo code CBS to get $50 in bonus entries once they play $10+. Week 10 of the 2026 college football season continues on Saturday with games like Ohio State vs. oregon, Tennessee vs. Kentucky, and Georgia vs. Ole Miss. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

Visit the Underdog promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 with an 80-77 record on all top-rated college football picks.

Sports markets for Saturday, Nov. 7

Ohio State to win vs. Oregon (72%)

Tennessee to win vs. Kentucky (72%)

Miami vs. Notre Dame fewer than 54.5 points (52%)

Ohio State's first game this season without quarterback Julian Sayin did not go well, but the Buckeyes are hoping to flip the script when they host Oregon in Week 10. The Ducks already have three losses, so they're simply looking to spoil the party when it comes to the CFP. Ohio State wins this game in 76% of SportsLine simulations, and you can make this trade at Underdog at 72%.

Kentucky is up to No. 6 in the CFP rankings as the Wildcats try to shock the SEC and college football world, but they'll have to overcome a familiar rival on Saturday. The Wildcats head to Neyland Stadium to take on the Tennessee Volunteers, who are also in the CFP conversation. Tennessee has won the last five games in this rivalry and the SportsLine model sees that streak continuing on Saturday. The Vols win in 67% of simulations, and a Tennessee win trades at 72% at Underdog.

One of the top games of Saturday's college football schedule takes place in South Bend with Notre Dame hosting Miami. The Hurricanes are No. 1 in the nation and entered Saturday as one of three remaining unbeaten teams. The Fighting Irish have just one loss this season, which came at BYU a few weeks ago. Notre Dame is looking for revenge after falling at Miami last year, a game that wound up costing the Irish a spot in the College Football Playoff while vaulting the Canes into the CFP. The SportsLine Projection Model has these teams scoring fewer than 54.5 points in the majority of simulations, a result that's trading at 52% at Underdog Predict. These teams combining for more than 54.5 points is 50%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on college football on Saturday:

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