College football fans looking to make predictions on Saturday's Week 8 games can take advantage of the latest Underdog promo code CBS, which gives new users $50 in bonus entries after they spend $10+. There's a massive Big Ten showdown in the early window between Indiana and Michigan and a high-stakes SEC clash in primetime between Texas and Ole Miss. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

Head to the Underdog promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Check to see if prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

Underdog markets on Saturday

Indiana to win vs. Michigan (72%)

Texas to win vs. Ole Miss (58%)

Indiana vs. Michigan predictions

The Hoosiers lost a game for the first time Dec. 20, 2024 when they fell to Ohio State in Week 7, and even that happened because Nick Marsh's foot was not in bounds on what would've been a go-ahead touchdown. Curt Cignetti has Indiana thinking College Football Playoff once again, and the Hoosiers will need to rebound against a Michigan team that barely scraped past Penn State to keep its own CFP hopes alive. The SportsLine model has Indiana winning in 71% of simulations, and that result trades at 72% on Underdog. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on college football:

Ole Miss vs. Texas predictions

Texas is in trouble. The Longhorns still have some massive games left on their schedule, but they really cannot afford another loss if they want to get back to the CFP. Ole Miss has just one loss on the season, but a setback to Texas on Saturday puts the Rebels in trouble. The stakes are high for this showdown in Austin, and there's another layer of this game which involves Arch Manning. He's set to get the start, but if he struggles, Texas could turn to KJ Lacey in an attempt to spark the offense. The Longhorns prevail in 66% of SportsLine simulations, and you can trade for that result at Underdog for 58%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on college football:

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