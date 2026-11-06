The latest Underdog promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+. This offer can be used for Thursday Night Football as the Baltimore Ravens host the Jacksonville Jaguars to kick off Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the Underdog promo code review page. Check to see if prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

Jaguars vs. Ravens Thursday Night Football predictions

Jaguars to win by more than 9.5 points vs. Ravens (51%)

More than 39.5 points (55%)

These teams enter Week 9 in very different spots. The Jaguars are 5-2 and are the clear top team in the AFC South after a 42-7 blowout over Indianapolis.

The Ravens slid to 4-4 with a blowout loss at Buffalo, and they lost quarterback Lamar Jackson to a right thumb injury and backup Tyler Huntley to a toe injury. The team faces a ton of uncertainty at quarterback now with undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano now dealing with an ankle injury. The Ravens signed Kedon Slovis from Green Bay's practice squad and Austin Reed to their own practice squad and traded for benched Arizona QB Jacob Brissett on Wednesday.

The Jaguars win by more than 9.5 points in 54% of the SportsLine model's simulations. That's trading at 51% at Underdog Predict and a Ravens loss by fewer than 9.5 points, or a win, is 52%. More than 39.5 points is 55% at Underdog Predict, and less than 39.5 is 47%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Jaguars vs. Ravens Thursday Night Football:

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