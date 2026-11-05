Sports fans looking to make predictions on Thursday's top sporting events can take advantage of the latest Underdog promo code CBS, which gives new users $50 in bonus entries when they play $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. NFL Week 9 action gets going with the Jacksonville Jaguars visiting the Baltimore Ravens, while there are also two NBA games and 11 NHL matchups on tap. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

Visit the Underdog promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Ensure that prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Sports markets for Thursday, Nov. 5

Jaguars-Ravens more than 39.5 points (52%)

Heat to win vs. Warriors (30%)

The red-hot Jaguars come into Thursday's game hoping to avoid a letdown against a Ravens team that entered the season thinking about a Super Bowl but is now simply hoping it can stay afloat to make the playoffs. Baltimore is down to third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano in this one, as new acquisition Jacoby Brissett won't be ready in time to play. Trevor Lawrence is putting together an MVP-level campaign for Jacksonville, which is 5-2 ahead of a stretch where the schedule softens up a bit. These teams combine for more than 39.5 points in 64% of SportsLine simulations, and that result trades at 52% on Underdog.

Miami is on the second night of a back-to-back set, so there could be some restrictions for Bam Adebayo, Klay Thompson and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Heat are still figuring out how to play around their star frontcourt early in the season. The Warriors don't have any day-to-day injuries and have won five in a row after dropping their first three games of the 2026-27 season. The SportsLine model sees the Heat winning in 36% of simulations. On Underdog, you can make that trade for 30%.

Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Jaguars-Ravens TNF and more:

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