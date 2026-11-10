The latest Underdog promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries when they play $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. The 2026 Champions Classic will take place on Tuesday featuring Michigan State, Duke, Kansas and Kentucky. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

See Underdog promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before signing up, make sure prediction markets are legal in your state. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB picks.

Champions Classic prediction markets

Duke to win vs. Michigan State (74%)

Kentucky to win vs. Kansas (36%)

The Blue Devils and Spartans both enter Tuesday as top-5 teams. Duke lost Cameron Boozer to the NBA draft but Patrick Ngongba II has stepped up in a big way. He's averaging 19.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game to start the season. Michigan State relies heavily on veterans, led by Jeremy Fears Jr. He's expected to be one of the top players in the Big Ten, with Coen Carr and Jordan Scott also playing big roles. The SportsLine model is backing the Blue Devils as they win in 81% of simulations. That trade is available on Underdog at 74%.

Two massive transfers will be on display in the second matchup when the Jayhawks battle the Wildcats. Former Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn will anchor Kansas, along with star freshman guard Tyran Stokes. Kentucky landed Iowa State star Milan Momcilovic in the portal, and he's averaging 15.5 points per game to start the season. Kentucky wins in 55% of SportsLine simulations, and that trade can be made at Underdog for 36%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Michigan State vs. Duke, Kansas vs. Kentucky and more:

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