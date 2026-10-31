The latest Underdog Predict promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries after they spend $10+. The Saturday college football schedule is loaded with high-profile games, including Indiana vs. Minnesota and Miami vs. North Carolina. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

View our Underdog promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer. Be sure to check if prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every CFB game 10,000 times. It is on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

CFB predictions on Saturday, Oct. 31

Indiana to win by more than 20.5 points vs. Minnesota (54%)

Miami to win vs. UNC (84%)

Indiana survived a scare against Michigan last week, and now the Hoosiers will try to avoid an upset at the hands of a pesky Minnesota side. The Golden Gophers have a bizarre loss to Purdue but also have wins over Washington, Michigan and Iowa. The SportsLine model sees the Hoosiers pulling away in this game as they win by more than 20.5 points in 67% of simulations. That result is 54% at Underdog.

The Hurricanes are undefeated heading into Saturday's showdown against Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels. UNC has been inconsistent this season but is playing better in Belichick's second season in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels have a win over Duke but did lose to Syracuse last weekend. Miami is thinking national championship with Darian Mensah, Malachi Toney and Co. The Canes had a 29-point win over Pitt last week, and they win this game in 82% of SportsLine simulations. That result is 84% at Underdog. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+:

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