The Underdog promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries when they play $10+ on NFL Week 9 games on Sunday at one of the top prediction market apps. The Denver Broncos will go for their fifth win in a row, while a high-stakes showdown in the late afternoon window pits two 5-3 teams against each other in Packers vs. Patriots. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

Take a look at the Underdog promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Sports markets for NFL Week 9 Sunday

Broncos to win vs. Panthers (56%)

Lions-Dolphins more than 50.5 points (51%)

Packers to win vs. Patriots (40%)

Denver has kicked things into high gear over the last few weeks with wins over the Seahawks and Chiefs included in this four-game streak. The Broncos now head to Carolina to face the Panthers, who are struggling to get into their groove after losses to the Bucs and Packers. Carolina's offense has been fine but its defense, a strength of last year's team, has been hit by injuries and poor play. Denver wins this game in 67% of SportsLine simulations, and that result trades at 56% on Underdog.

The Lions have one of the league's best scoring offenses, but it was the defense that shut down the Vikings late in an emotional victory in Week 8. Detroit should have an easier time dealing with the Dolphins, although Miami did give New England plenty of problems on Sunday. The SportsLine model likes a lot of points in this one as the teams combine for more than 50.5 points in 64% of simulations. On Underdog, that trade is 51%.

Speaking of the Patriots, Drake Maye's squad is 3-1 in its last four contests ahead of a matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay has won four of its last five matchups despite not having a run game, as Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have become one of the more potent aerial attacks in the league. The SportsLine model backs the Packers to win on the road in 47% of simulations, and Underdog has this result trading at 40%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on NFL Week 9 games on Sunday:

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