Sports fans can take advantage of the latest Underdog promo code CBS when making predictions on Tuesday's games and get $50 in bonus entries when they play $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. College football action for Week 10 begins with MACtion between Buffalo and Miami (OH), while college basketball and UEFA Champions League games are also on the schedule. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

View the Underdog promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Check to make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades.

Sports markets for Tuesday, Nov. 3

Ohio to win vs. Akron (83%)

Aston Villa to win vs. Barcelona (11%)

Ohio is the top team in the MAC at 4-0 while Akron has lost all four conference games so far. This will be a battle of rushing attacks, with Ohio's tandem of Victor Rosa and Duncan Brune trying to match Akron's Jordan Gant. The Bobcats prevail in 77% of simulations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. That trade is available at Underdog at 83%.

One of the biggest Champions League matches during the league phase takes place on Tuesday with Aston Villa matching up against Barcelona. The reigning LaLiga champions have been one of the best scoring teams in the world over the last two seasons but Aston Villa has only given up three goals through three Champions League matches. The SportsLine model has Aston Villa winning in 39% of simulations, and that result is trading at 11% at Underdog. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Tuesday's college football, Champions League and college basketball games:

Responsible Trading

Users must be 18+ in most states. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.