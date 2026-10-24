The latest Underdog promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries after they spend $10+. Use it for college football games today like Houston vs. Utah, Ole Miss vs. Texas, and Wisconsin vs. USC. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

Head to the Underdog promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Check to see if prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

Underdog markets on Saturday

Texas to win vs. Ole Miss (58%)

Ole Miss vs. Texas predictions

Texas is in trouble. The Longhorns still have some massive games left on their schedule, but they really cannot afford another loss if they want to get back to the CFP. Ole Miss has just one loss on the season, but a setback to Texas on Saturday puts the Rebels in trouble. The stakes are high for this showdown in Austin, and there's another layer of this game which involves Arch Manning. He's set to get the start, but if he struggles, Texas could turn to KJ Lacey in an attempt to spark the offense. The Longhorns prevail in 66% of SportsLine simulations, and you can trade for that result at Underdog for 58%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on college football:

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