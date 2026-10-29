The latest Underdog promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+. This offer can be used for Thursday Night Football when the Green Bay Packers host the Carolina Panthers to kick off Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the Underdog promo code review page. Check to see if prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

Panthers vs. Packers Thursday Night Football predictions

Packers to win vs. Panthers (64%)

Fewer than 47.5 points (52%)

The Panthers are 3-3 after a blowout loss to Tampa Bay. Green Bay is 4-3 after losing a close one to Detroit. The Panthers are first in the NFC South. The Packers are last in the NFC North. Such is life.

The Packers were on a roll before stumbling at Detroit. They got running back Josh Jacobs back in the lineup, and he had 91 total yards and a touchdown. Little went right for the Panthers in Week 7, and they'll try to flush it against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Packers win in 72% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. A Green Bay win is 64% at Underdog, and a Carolina win is 37%. The SportsLine model has less than 47.5 points scored in the majority of its simulations, a result that's 52% at Underdog Predict. More than 47.5 points is 48% at Underdog. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Panthers vs. Packers Thursday Night Football:

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