The latest Underdog promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries when they play $10 or more at one of the top prediction market apps. Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season begins on Thursday Night Football with the Carolina Panthers visiting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

Check out the Underdog promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer. Be sure to check if prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

Panthers vs. Packers TNF predictions

Packers to win vs. Panthers (64%)

Less than 46.5 points (51%)

Carolina's defense was excellent last season but its offense struggled to get going. This year, the story is slightly different as Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard and Tetairoa McMillan lead a unit that is averaging 26.5 points per game. The Panthers are still stout against the pass, meaning Jordan Love, Matthew Golden and Christian Watson will face a true test. Golden and Watson are one of the top receiving duos in the NFL this season in terms of production. The Packers got Josh Jacobs back on Sunday in Week 7 and he handled a decent workload, so he should continue to provide some balance that was missing from this unit.

The SportsLine model has Green Bay winning in 72% of simulations and the teams combining for less than 47 points in 56% of simulations. At Underdog, Green Bay to win is priced at 64% and the teams to score less than 46.5 points is 51%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Panthers-Packers NFL Week 8 TNF:

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