The latest Underdog Predict promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries when they trade $10+. Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season kicks off from the Windy City as the New England Patriots visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

Check out the Underdog promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before making trades, check to see if prediction markets are legal in your state. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

Patriots vs. Bears TNF markets

Bears to win vs. Patriots (59%)

Less than 50.5 points (52%)

Patriots vs. Bears predictions

Maye has been on fire over the last three weeks, throwing 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. He has 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season, which tells you how different his play has been of late. A.J. Brown is back for New England but Romeo Doubs heads to injured reserve. TreVeyon Henderson has been playing through an ankle injury, so Rhamondre Stevenson should see the bulk of the carries in Thursday's game. And while New England's defense has not been as prominent as last season, the Patriots are still among the best at stopping opponents from scoring.

Williams returned from his hamstring injury against the Falcons in Week 6 and torched them to the tune of 305 yards and a touchdown. Colston Loveland got a score to open his account for the season, and Luther Burden was heavily involved in the passing game. The Bears will still be without Kyle Monangai, which means D'Andre Swift can continue putting up strong numbers. While his efficiency is not the best, Swift has three touchdowns over the last two weeks.

The SportsLine model has the Bears winning this game in 59% of simulations, and the Bears to win at Underdog is 59%. The model says these teams get less than 50.5 combined points in 67% of simulations, and that trade is available at 52% on Underdog. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Patriots vs. Bears NFL Week 7 TNF:

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