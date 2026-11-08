Football fans interested in making NFL predictions on Sunday can claim the latest Underdog Predict promo code CBS, which gives new users get $50 in bonus entries when they spend $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Make NFL picks on games like Jets vs. Chiefs and Bears vs. Buccaneers. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

View the Underdog promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Check to see if prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Week 9 NFL markets

49ers to win vs. Raiders (79%)

Buccaneers to win vs. Bears (29%)

The 49ers are back in action after a bye week but they might not be as healthy as they'd hoped with Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel still likely to be sidelined. Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle should be good to go for Sunday's showdown against the Raiders, who are entering Week 9 after topping the Jets in a 38-33 affair. The SportsLine model has the 49ers winning in 73% of simulations, and the result trades at 79% on Underdog.

Tampa Bay became the first team since the 1970s to not complete a single pass in an NFL game when it beat the Atlanta Falcons 16-0 in Week 8. That strategy is unlikely to lead to success in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, who have wins over the Patriots and Seahawks in primetime over the last two weeks. The SportsLine model does like the Buccaneers to pull off the upset, as they do so in 33% of simulations. On Underdog, that trade is available at 29%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Week 9 NFL games:

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