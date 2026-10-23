The latest Underdog Predict promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries when they spend $10+. The 2026 World Series begins on Friday with the Tampa Bay Rays visiting the Milwaukee Brewers. Sports fans can make predictions on Game 1, as well as Duke vs. Virginia in college football and Knicks vs. Celtics in the NBA, now. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, go to the Underdog promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the 2026 World Series on a 32-25 run on all top-rated MLB winner picks. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

Underdog markets on Friday

Brewers to win vs. Rays (62%)

Duke to win vs. Virginia (45%)

Rays vs. Brewers predictions

Jacob Misiorowski (16-5, 1.80 ERA) will get the ball for the Brewers in Game 1 while the Rays will send out Nick Martinez (15-6, 3.10 ERA). The Brewers swept the two-time defending champions Dodgers to reach the World Series, while the Rays won three straight after falling in a 2-1 hole to defeat the Guardians. Neither team has won a World Series before, so MLB will have a new champion. The SportsLine model has the Brewers winning Game 1 in 64% of simulations, and that trade is available on Underdog at 62%.

Duke vs. Virginia predictions

The Blue Devils and Cavaliers met in last year's ACC title game, with Duke pulling off the win and preventing Virginia from reaching the College Football Playoffs. Virginia is 4-3 to start the year and is trying to bounce back after a loss to SMU last week, while Duke is 4-2 after losing two in a row. The Blue Devils had setbacks against Georgia Tech and rival North Carolina heading into Friday's game but they win in 56% of SportsLine simulations against UVA. On Underdog, that trade can be made at 45%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on World Series Game 1, CFB, more:

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