The latest Underdog promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries when they play $10+ at one of the best prediction market apps. It's officially Week 11 of the 2026 college football season, and Saturday's action includes USC vs. Indiana and Texas vs. LSU. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, go to the Underdog promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college football game 10,000 times.

Week 11 college football markets

Indiana to win vs. USC (72%)

LSU to win vs. Texas (64%)

The Big Ten's most notable game this week comes in Bloomington as Indiana hosts USC. The Hoosiers, last year's College Football Playoff winners, are 8-1 and are aiming for a repeat there, as well as a repeat in the Big Ten championship game. USC is 7-2 with a pair of conference losses, and the Trojans may not be able to afford a third loss in their quest for their first CFP appearance. The SportsLine model has Indiana winning nearly 80% of the time. A Hoosiers win is 72% at Underdog Predict, and a Trojans win is 29%.

Only one three-loss team has made the 12-team College Football Playoff and it was Alabama last year, though the Crimson Tide's third loss was in the SEC title game. LSU has three losses after losing to Alabama last week, and Texas is 7-2 and doesn't want to risk having three losses after missing the CFP at 9-3 a year ago. LSU is searching for a signature win under new head coach Lane Kiffin, while Texas has some high-profile wins over Ohio State, Ole Miss and Missouri this season. The SportsLine model has LSU winning 59% of the time. A Tigers win is 64% at Underdog Predict, and a Longhorns win is 36%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Saturday's college football games:

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