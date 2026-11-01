Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season continues on Sunday, and sports fans can make NFL predictions using the latest Underdog Predict promo code CBS, which gives new users $50 in bonus entries when they spend $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Use it for games like Vikings vs. Lions, Chiefs vs. Broncos, and Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

View the Underdog promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Week 8 NFL markets

Lions to win vs. Vikings (62%)

Rams to win vs. Chargers (73%)

The NFC North is shaping up to be one of the most competitive divisions in football once again, and Sunday's contest between the undefeated Minnesota Vikings and 4-2 Detroit Lions will have huge implications on the playoff picture. The Vikings did not look dominant in Week 7 against the Colts but got the job done, while the Lions needed a late field goal to top the Packers. Detroit wins this game in 61% of SportsLine simulations, and that result is trading at 62% on Underdog.

Both Los Angeles franchises have seen their seasons unfold in unexpected ways when the Chargers and Rams square off on Sunday. The Chargers have not won a game yet in 2026 while the Rams are a game under .500 with injuries piling up. The SportsLine model believes the Rams will get the win as they triumph in 73% of simulations. On Underdog, a Rams win is trading at 73%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Week 8 NFL games:

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