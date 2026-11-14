College football fans interested in making predictions on Saturday can claim the latest Underdog promo code CBS to get $50 in bonus entries once they play $10+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Today's college football schedule includes Texas vs. LSU, Florida vs. Kentucky, and Arizona vs. Utah. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

Check out the Underdog promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer. Be sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

College football markets on Saturday

Kentucky to win vs. Florida (60%)

Utah to win vs. Arizona (56%)

Florida had 31 straight wins over Kentucky from the late 1980s to 2017, but Kentucky has started to turn the tide recently. The Wildcats have won five of the last eight meetings between the two schools, including four of the last five. Kentucky is the team with CFP aspirations heading into this showdown, but the Gators have plenty of talent and would love to spoil their rivals' season. The SportsLine model is backing the home team, as the Wildcats win in 62% of simulations. At Underdog, that trade can be made at 60%.

The Utes are undefeated and have climbed up to No. 2 in the CFP rankings after defeating BYU in the Holy War rivalry. Utah now heads into hostile territory in Tucson to face the Arizona Wildcats, who have not lost at home this season. The Utes have a great defense but they'll have to contend with Noah Fifita, one of the top quarterbacks in the country. The SportsLine model believes Utah will ace this test, as it wins in 61% of simulations. This trade is available at Underdog at 56%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Saturday's games:

Responsible Trading

Users must be 18+ in most states. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.