The latest Underdog promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries when they play $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. The UCLA Bruins will put their undefeated season on the line on Friday against Illinois in college football, while the Spurs will look to extend their 10-game winning streak when they face the Warriors in NBA action. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

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NBA, CFB markets on Friday

UCLA to win vs. Illinois (78%)

Spurs to win vs. Warriors (83%)

The Bruins have been one of the best stories in college football, with head coach Bob Chesney taking them to the No. 4 spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. UCLA remains undefeated but it will face an interesting test at home on Friday against Illinois. Bret Bielema's program has won 19 games over the last two seasons and has shown it is capable of pulling off a big upset. UCLA prevails in 69% of SportsLine Projection Model simulations and at Underdog, the trade is available for 78%.

Golden State had won eight games in a row prior to losing to the Rockets, but the bigger part of that setback was Stephen Curry's injury. The Warriors star is going to be sidelined for at least two weeks, and that's a problem when they visit the Spurs on Friday night. San Antonio has won 10 games in a row, with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama playing a big role. Wemby is averaging 30.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. The Spurs win in 71% of SportsLine simulations. At Underdog, this trade can be made at 83%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Friday's games:

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