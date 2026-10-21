If you want to make NBA predictions on Wednesday's games, use the latest Underdog Predict promo code CBS to get $50 in bonus entries after you trade $10+.Basketball fans have plenty of action to look forward to on Wednesday as the NBA regular season gets going. There are 11 games on the schedule, headlined by a doubleheader featuring the Minnesota Timberwolves facing the Miami Heat, while the Golden State Warriors battle the Los Angeles Lakers. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

View the Underdog promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

NBA markets on Wednesday, Oct. 21

Heat to win vs. Timberwolves (51%)

Lakers to win vs. Warriors (66%)

NBA predictions

New faces in new places is the name of the game when the Timberwolves face the Heat. Miami made a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo to pair him with Bam Adebayo, while sharpshooter Klay Thompson also came to the Heat after being bought out by the Mavericks. Minnesota has its own new addition in LaMelo Ball, who brings an element of flair to the point guard position the team lacked in the playoffs. The SportsLine model sees the new-look Heat winning in 61% of simulations, and you can make this trade at Underdog at 51%.

LeBron James is gone but Luka Doncic is still in a Lakers uniform as the 2026-27 season begins. Doncic is now the main star for L.A., and he'll be tasked with elevating a supporting cast headlined by Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler. The Warriors run back their old core of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but they won't have Jimmy Butler for this game. He's expected to be back in December or January. Golden State is also without Kristaps Porzingis and Brandin Podziemski, which is why the SportsLine model has the Lakers prevailing in 71% of simulations. That trade is 66% at Underdog. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Timberwolves-Heat, Warriors-Lakers, more:

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