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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times before sharing its picks, and you can use its simulations when making trades at Underdog Predict. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:



Broncos vs. Chiefs markets

Chiefs to win vs. Broncos (55%)

Broncos-Chiefs less than 43.5 points (54%)

Jaylen Waddle less than 57.5 receiving yards (53%)

Broncos vs. Chiefs predictions

Denver won 14 games a season ago to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but struggled to get past the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game thanks in large part to Bo Nix's absence due to an ankle injury. Nix is ready to go for Week 1, and the Broncos bring back most of a defense that ranked third in points allowed per game. The Chiefs are getting Patrick Mahomes back for Week 1 after he suffered a torn ACL late in the 2025 campaign. Kansas City made a big splash in the offseason, acquiring Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker to lead the backfield and potentially add more balance to the offense. It's a home game for the Chiefs and the SportsLine Model has them winning on Monday in 55% of simulations. You can trade on the Chiefs to win at Underdog at 55%, while Denver winning is 45%.

The Broncos' defense might be getting more attention but Kansas City's unit is no pushover. The Chiefs ranked sixth in points allowed per game a season ago. While Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson are both gone, L'Jarius Sneed is back with the team and rookie Mansoor Delane is expected to be an immediate contributor. The SportsLine model has less than 43.5 points being scored in 63% of simulations. That result is 54% on Underdog, while these teams combining for more than 43.5 points is 51%.

Walker isn't the only new addition in this division on the offensive side of the ball. The Broncos made a big trade for Jaylen Waddle, who is expected to add a dynamic element to this passing game and elevate Nix. Waddle is only projected for 45.6 yards in SportsLine's model on Monday. He has a 53% probability on Underdog Predict to finish with less than 57.5 receiving yards. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here to trade on Broncos vs. Chiefs:

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