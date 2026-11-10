The latest Underdog promo code CBS gives new users $50 in bonus entries when they play $10+. Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season concludes with Monday Night Football featuring the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

Head to the Underdog promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Be sure prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Bills vs. Vikings MNF markets

Vikings to win vs. Bills (39%)

More than 43.5 points (55%)

This matchup features the league's best scoring offense in the Bills (33.3 points per game) and the league's best scoring defense in the Vikings (13.3 points allowed per game). While Minnesota's skill players are healthy, Carson Wentz will be stepping in at quarterback in place of Kyler Murray due to a hamstring injury. Minnesota's offense is only averaging 20 points per game while the Bills are surrendering 25.9. In short, something has to give in this matchup.

The SportsLine model has the Vikings winning in 48% of simulations, and that trade is available at Underdog at 39%. The model sees these teams combining for more than 44 points in 49% of simulations. You can trade on the Bills and Vikings to score more than 43.5 combined points at 55% on Underdog. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Bills vs. Vikings MNF:

Responsible Trading

Users must be 18+ in most states. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.