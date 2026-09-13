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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times before sharing its picks, and you can use its simulations when making trades at Underdog Predict, one of the largest prediction markets. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:



NFL Week 1 markets for Sept. 13, 2026

Vikings to win vs. Packers (54%)

Eagles to win by more than 5.5 points vs. Commanders (50%)

Giants to win vs. Cowboys (41%)

Packers vs. Vikings predictions

These NFC North rivals are hoping for deep playoff runs in 2026. The Packers made the postseason with a 9-7-1 record, while the Vikings just missed out at 9-8. These rivals split the season series, though the Vikings' win came in Week 18 when the Packers rested their most notable players. Minnesota has a new quarterback in Kyler Murray, who takes over an offense that has a lot of weapons but underperformed in 2025. The Packers are without star edge rusher Micah Parsons for at least four games due to a knee injury, and star running back Josh Jacobs is in the Commissioner's Exempt List and won't play this week. A Vikings win occurs in 55% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

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Commanders vs. Eagles predictions

The Commanders fell from grace after reaching the 2024 NFC title game, winning just five games amid an injury-filled year from Jayden Daniels. They'll try to rebound in 2026, but their first test is a tough one with a visit to Philadelphia on tap. The Eagles won the NFC East once again last year, but they're hoping to have a better offense in 2026. AJ Brown is now in New England, and the team drafted USC receiver Makai Lemon to replace him. The Eagles win by more than 5.5 points in 62% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

Philly winning by six or more points is 50% at Underdog Predict, while Washington winning, or losing by five or fewer points, is 51%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Giants vs. Cowboys predictions

Sunday concludes with an NFC East edition of Sunday Night Football with the Giants hosting the Cowboys. These rivals split their season series last year, and Dallas' defense allowed at least 34 points in both games. The Cowboys are aiming to fix their defense after finishing 32nd in points allowed in 2025, while the Giants have an entirely new look on the coaching front with former Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh now leading the way. The Giants win in 46% of SportsLine simulations.

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