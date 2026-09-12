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College football predictions for Saturday, Sept. 12

Ohio State to win vs. Texas (47%)

Michigan to win vs. Oklahoma (33%)

BYU to win vs. Arizona (74%)

Ohio State vs. Texas predictions

The last time these teams faced off, the Buckeyes held the Longhorns to just a single touchdown, winning 14-7 in Week 1 of last season. This year's matchup takes place in Austin rather than Columbus, and the Longhorns were unbeaten at home in 2025. Both defenses shined last year, but all eyes will be on quarterbacks Arch Manning and Julian Sayin as well as star OSU receiver Jeremiah Smith. Ohio State wins in nearly 50% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations.

A Buckeyes win is trading at 47% on Underdog Predict, while a Texas win is 54%. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Oklahoma vs. Michigan predictions

This is another matchup we saw early last season. The Sooners won that one 24-13 at home, and the Wolverines host the rematch this year. Michigan is coming off a controversial 13-12 win over Western Michigan that saw the Wolverines get an extra second on the clock and a Hail Mary to win. The Wolverines win in 56% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

A Michigan win is trading at 33%, while an Oklahoma win is 67% at Underdog Predict. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

BYU vs. Arizona predictions

The Cougars and Wildcats meet in a Big 12 clash on Saturday in what could be an important conference game. BYU went 12-2 last year, losing twice to Texas Tech. Arizona finished 9-4. The Cougars won this matchup a year ago, beating the Wildcats 33-27 in overtime in Tucson. The Cougars win the rematch in more than 70% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

A Cougars win is trading at 74%, and a Wildcats win is 27% at Underdog Predict. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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